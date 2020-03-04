Mako Vunipola available to play for Saracens despite coronavirus fears

Mako Vunipola is available to play for Saracens this weekend

London (AFP)

Mako Vunipola has not displayed symptoms of the coronavirus and is available to play for Saracens this weekend despite being stood down by England for Saturday's Six Nations match against Wales.

The 29-year-old had been included in England's 34-man squad for the game at Twickenham.

But the prop, who few back from Tonga via Hong Kong after making a visit for personal reasons, did not join up with the England squad this week "on medical grounds", a Rugby Football Union spokesman said on Tuesday.

More than 90,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus and around 3,200 have died worldwide.

The vast majority of cases and fatalities have been in China, where tens of millions of people have been placed under quarantine.

Saracens said Mako Vunipola would be available for the trip to Leicester.

"Neither Billy (Vunipola) or Mako have displayed symptoms of the`coronavirus (Covid-19) and on their return to London were assessed by the club's medical staff.

"The duo have been around the Saracens environment for the past couple of days, with the latter available for selection this weekend."

Ireland's home game with Italy was postponed due to the global outbreak but the England v Wales match will go ahead on Saturday and Grand Slam-chasing France travel to Scotland for Sunday's match.

