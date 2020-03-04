Tiger Woods among 10 finalists for World Golf Hall of Fame

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, was among 10 people named by the World Golf Hall of Fame as finalists for induction in 2021

Reigning Masters champion Tiger Woods, a 15-time major winner, is among 10 people named as finalists to be considered for 2021 enshrinement into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Woods, a 44-year-old American whose 82 career US PGA Tour titles matched the all-time record set by Sam Snead, is joined by fellow US players Johnny Farrell and Tom Weiskopf and Ireland's Padraig Harrington as candidates for next year's induction class.

US women's stars Dottie Pepper, Sandra Palmer, Beverly Hanson and Susie Maxwell Berning, former PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem and the late Marion Hollins, among the first women golf course designers, were also named as finalists by a 26-person Hall of Fame nominating committee.

Harrington, 48, won the 2007 and 2008 British Opens and 2008 PGA Championship while Farrell, who died in 1988 at age 87, won the 1928 US Open and Weiskopf, 77, won the 1973 British Open.

Berning won three US Women's Opens among her four major crowns while Hanson, who died in 2014 at age 89, won three majors and Pepper and Palmer each won two major titles.

"The nominating committee has selected 10 finalists who represent the highest caliber of golfers and contributors," World Golf Foundation chief executive officer Greg McLaughlin said in an announcement on the Hall of Fame website.

"We are grateful to the nominating committee for their work and anticipate the Class of 2021 being one of our strongest to date."

The foundation's board of directors recently lowered the players consideration from age 50 to 45 or three years retired from the sport.

A 20-member Hall of Fame selection committee will determine who will be inducted next year, with induction ceremony date, location and details yet to be announced.

The Hall of Fame, with 160 inductees, is located in St. Augustine, Florida.

