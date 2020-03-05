Maguire out of United's FA Cup clash, could miss Manchester derby

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire missed the FA Cup tie at Derby with an ankle injury

Derby (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire could miss the derby against Manchester City after being ruled out of Thursday's FA Cup tie against Derby.

Maguire suffered an ankle injury in training this week and was immediately ruled out of the fifth round trip to second tier Derby.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fears the England defender may not be fit in time to face Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Maguire's absence against City would be a big blow for United as they battle to qualify for the Champions League.

"I had a word with him before training yesterday that I'm not going to rest him," Solskjaer told MUTV before kick-off against Derby.

"But then he rolled his ankle in training. He had to stay at home and hopefully he'll be OK for the weekend, but I'm not sure."

Sergio Romero was selected in goal for United against Derby after David De Gea's howler in the Premier League draw at Everton on Sunday.

Romero has been United's keeper in all their FA Cup ties this season.

