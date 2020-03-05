US charges ex-UAW chief in corruption probe

US prosecutors accused former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones of embezzling more than $1 million for pricey cigars, liquor and other personal items

New York (AFP)

US prosecutors accused the former president of the United Auto Workers of embezzling more than $1 million for pricey cigars, liquor and other personal items, according to federal charges unsealed Thursday.

The allegations against Gary Jones make him the most high-ranking official yet in the Justice Department's long-running criminal probe into the UAW.

Jones, who resigned from the union in November, collaborated with other top UAW officials to misuse funds that he claimed were for UAW conferences and other legitimate expenses.

"In reality, the vouchers concealed the true destination of the funds and the true purpose of the expenses, which was for the personal benefit of select senior UAW officials," according to US charges dated February 26 and unsealed by a federal court Thursday.

Among the items: $200,000 to a resort in Palm Springs, California, more than $80,000 for golf green fees and merchandise and more than $45,000 for "lavish restaurants," according to the filing.

Jones is the 14th defendant charged thus far in the criminal corruption probe.

"The charges today demonstrate our continuing progress towards restoring honest leadership for the over 400,000 men and women of the UAW," said United States Attorney Matthew Schneider in Detroit.

"The union's leaders must be dedicated to serving their members and not serving themselves."

