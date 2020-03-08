Maitland double ends 14-man France's Grand Slam hopes

France's prop Mohammed Haouas was sent off for throwing a first half punch

Advertising Read more

Edinburgh (AFP)

Sean Maitland scored twice as Scotland ended France's Six Nations Grand Slam hopes with a shock 28-17 victory on Sunday after French prop Mohamed Haouas was sent off for punching.

Adam Hastings scored either side of Haouas' 37th minute moment of madness when he hit the hosts' Nick Haining.

The defeat leaves France alongside England on 13 points at the top of the table but they will not be able to clinch the title next Saturday against Ireland in Paris.

Ireland's match against Italy, scheduled for Saturday, and England's trip to Rome next weekend have been postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Sunday's game at Murrayfield went ahead despite the women's Six Nations match between the two countries on Saturday in Glasgow being called off after a member of Scotland's squad tested positive for the virus.

The strength of the swirling wing inside a sold-out Murrayfield was shown within the first three minutes as Romain Ntamack's long-range penalty effort was pushed wide by the breeze.

Edinburgh's vocal crowd were up off their feet less than a minute later when visitors' flanker Francois Cros was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle on the hosts' Grant Gilchrist.

Things went from bad to worse for les Bleus after seven minutes as Ntamack dropped a high kick and left the field for a head injury assessment following Sam Johnson's physical tackle.

Ntamack failed his examinations and was replaced by blonde-haired Matthieu Jalibert.

After the event-filled opening 10 minutes Scotland fly-half Hastings opened the scoring with two penalties.

The thousands of French fans rediscovered their voice after an opening half an hour under the cosh as Antoine Dupont spotted Scotland winger Blair Kinghorn rushing up wide out of the defensive line.

In-form Dupont then hit a perfectly delicate cross kick for Damian Penaud and the Clermont winger, who had replaced the dropped Teddy Thomas on the right wing, scored his fifth Test try.

Jalibert was successful with the touchline conversion, his first test from the tee, and les Bleus led 7-6 after 34 minutes.

Scotland responded by advancing into French territory before a scuffle broke out near the away side's posts which was sparked by Jamie Ritchie and les Bleus pair Gael Fickou and Haouas.

The incident was replayed on the two big screens and Scottish fans called for a red card and tight-head prop Haouas was sent off on just his fourth Test appearance.

Hastings reclaimed the advantage with the resulting penalty as the home side led 9-7 with three minutes of the first half to play. Haouas' absence was felt immediately as Scotland returned to French territory.

Captain Stuart Hogg found centre Johnson out wide who made the most of Jalibert's poor defensive read and Maitland crossed in the corner.

Hastings missed the difficult conversion but his side led 14-7 at the break

France's momentum was halted at a ruck under the Scotland posts as Hamish Watson won a penalty for his side as Dupont held onto the ball on the ground.

Watson's work on the ground ignited Scotland's flame from just before half-time as a break from Chris Harris ended up with Maitland crossing for his second try of the match after 45 minutes.

Les Bleus' comeback hopes were short-lived as a rainbow appeared above 95-year-old Murrayfield and substitute hooker Stuart McInally scored his eighth try in 36 Tests as the ball spilled from a lineout that McInally had thrown himself.

Despite a late Charles Ollivon try, the captain's fourth in as many games, French coach Fabien Galthie's main worry post-match will be having seen the influential Dupont leave the field with a shoulder injury with four minutes to play.

© 2020 AFP