Tevez fires Boca to Argentine title after 'lucky' Maradona kiss

Buenos Aires (AFP)

Carlos Tevez struck the goal that clinched Boca Juniors the Argentine Superliga title on a dramatic final day of the season -- after planting a good luck pre-match kiss on Diego Maradona, the coach of opposing side Gimnasia.

Boca entered the final round of matches trailing River Plate by a point, but their bitter Buenos Aires rivals left the door ajar after a 1-1 draw away to Atletico Tucuman.

Tevez blasted home the winner from the edge of the area on 72 minutes at La Bombonera as Boca secured a 1-0 victory on Saturday to earn a third league title in four years.

The well-travelled former Manchester United and Manchester City striker credited his embrace with Argentina great Maradona for providing his stroke of fortune.

"I knew I had to kiss Diego, I was lucky that way. Sometimes you have to look for luck," Tevez told Argentine sports daily Ole.

The 36-year-old veteran, a three-time English Premier League winner and twice Italian Serie A champion, said his latest title was one of the most memorable.

"It is something I can't explain. It hasn't sunk in yet, it's one of the greatest emotions I've had," said Tevez.

"It's not a miracle because we fight until the end. For me, it's like my first title with Boca. I came back hungry for glory, and to fight like this kid just starting out."

