African players in Europe: Salah, Mane rescue Liverpool

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were the African stars in Europe at the weekend, with both scoring as Premier League leaders Liverpool snapped a mini all-competitions slump by beating Bournemouth 2-1 at Anfield.

Reigning African Footballer of the Year Mane netted the winner after Salah cancelled out an early opener for the relegation-threatened visitors.

In Germany, Moroccan Achraf Hakimi grabbed the decisive goal for Bundesliga title challengers Borussia Dortmund in a 2-1 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach.

ENGLAND

SADIO MANE/MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool)

Mane and Salah got Liverpool back to winning ways with both on target in a 2-1 win over Bournemouth. Egyptian Salah marked his 100th Premier League game for the Reds with his 70th goal courtesy of a trademark low left-foot finish from Mane's pass. The Senegalese then calmly slotted home his 18th goal of the season to move Liverpool to within six points of the title.

JORDAN AYEW (Crystal Palace)

Ayew's blistering strike from outside the area earned Palace a 1-0 win over Watford and ensured the Ghana international his best goal tally for a Premier League season with eight.

GERMANY

ACHRAF HAKIMI (Borussia Dortmund)

Hakimi was crucial for Borussia Dortmund against Borussia Moenchengladbach, scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory that kept his side in touch with Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. He was in the right place at the right time to collect Jadon Sancho's assist and guide the ball past Yann Sommer in the 71st minute. It was his third Bundesliga goal of the season as Dortmund moved within four points of Bayern.

AMINE HARIT (Schalke)

Harit came off the bench in Schalke's 1-1 home draw against Hoffenheim as the Royal Blues went for a killer blow. While his speed was noticeable against a tiring Hoffenheim defence, he was unable to add to his six goals or four assists this season.

FRANCE

JOSH MAJA (BORDEAUX)

England-born Nigerian international Maja scored his eighth goal of the season as Bordeaux drew 1-1 at Saint-Etienne. The 21-year-old former Sunderland forward met a loose ball inside the box to fire a low shot into the net.

JOHN BOYE (METZ)

The experienced Ghana centre-back scored a late winner as Metz claimed a crucial 2-1 win over struggling Nimes to move seven points clear of the Ligue 1 bottom three. The 32-year-old Boye, capped 67 times by Ghana, netted in the 81st minute, having also scored the winner against Strasbourg in January.

