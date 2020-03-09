France's Ibanez claims Haouas gouged before red card incident

France's prop Mohammed Haouas made just his fourth Test appearance in the Scotland loss

France team manager Raphael Ibanez said on Monday he has asked the Six Nations to look into Scotland's Nick Haining allegedly gouging Mohamed Haouas before les Bleus' prop was sent off in the weekend's loss at Murrayfield.

Haouas was shown a red card in the 37th minute of Sunday's defeat for punching Scotland's Jamie Ritchie but French television footage claim to show Haining making contact with the Montpellier front-rower's eyes in a scuffle beforehand.

"We have found some quite revealing images that I have transferred to the disciplinary commission," Ibanez told a press conference.

"We have filled our dossier as precise as possible. It's now in the hands of the disciplinary commission."

"The act (Haouas' punch) was justifiably punished but we need to understand why. It wasn't by accident," he added.

Les Bleus' hopes of a first Grand Slam were ended as Scotland won 28-17.

The defeat leaves Ibanez's outfit alongside England on 13 points at the top of the table but they will not be able to clinch the title next Saturday against Ireland in Paris.

Ireland's match against Italy, scheduled for Saturday, and England's trip to Rome next weekend have been postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

