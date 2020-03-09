Virus-hit cruise ship enters San Francisco Bay

The Grand Princess cruise ship passes under the Golden Gate Bridge as it heads in to shore in San Francisco, California on March 09, 2020

Oakland (United States) (AFP)

A cruise ship stranded for days off the coast of California due to a coronavirus outbreak entered the San Francisco Bay area on Monday as it headed to the port of Oakland where passengers were to disembark.

Of the ship's 2,421 passengers, Governor Gavin Newsom said those needing medical attention will leave the ship first, starting around noon (1900 GMT). followed by the 962 California residents on board.

He said the process of disembarking all passengers was expected to take several days.

"California residents who disembark will be transferred to Travis Air Force Base or Marine Corps Air Station Miramar for testing and quarantine," Newsom said. "After California residents are disembarked non-Californians will be transported by the federal government to facilities in other states."

He said the 1,113 crew on board will be quarantined aboard the ship, adding that if any need emergency medical attention, they will be transported to a medical facility in California.

The Grand Princess had been idling off the coast for days after 21 passengers and crew tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

