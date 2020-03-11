Henderson returns for Liverpool as Costa starts for Atletico

Advertising Read more

Liverpool (AFP)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson returned from injury to lead the European champions as they seek to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday.

The England international has been sidelined since injuring a hamstring in the first leg in Madrid three weeks ago and has been badly missed as Liverpool suffered their only Premier League defeat of the season so far at Watford and crashed out of the FA Cup to Chelsea.

Andy Robertson also returns in the only other change from the side that started Saturday's 2-1 win over Bournemouth with Adrian once again deputising in goal for the injured Alisson Becker.

Diego Costa starts up front for Atletico for the first time since November as Diego Simeone hopes to get the away goal that will force Liverpool to score at least three to progress.

Club record $143 million signing Joao Felix also returns from the side that started the first leg.

Liverpool (4-3-3)

Adrian; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson (capt), Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Coach: Jurgen Klopp (GER)

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2)

Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Renan Lodi; Koke (capt), Saul Niguez, Thomas Partey, Angel Correa; Joao Felix, Diego Costa

Coach: Diego Simeone (ARG)

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

© 2020 AFP