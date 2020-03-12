Brown wants Celtic's lead to stand if coronavirus ends season

Scott Brown wants Celtic's lead to stand if the season ends due to the coronavirus

Glasgow (AFP)

Celtic captain Scott Brown says the Scottish Premiership leaders should take the title if the season is forced to a premature end due to the coronavirus.

Football across Europe has been hit hard by the pandemic and the sport's Scottish authorities are discussing their next move after government plans to curtail large gatherings were announced.

Scottish Premiership matches could be played behind closed doors or the may be season temporarily suspended, as has happened in Italy and Spain.

If the entire campaign was cancelled that could deny Celtic the chance to retain the title.

Brown's team are 13 points clear of second placed Rangers ahead of Sunday's meeting between the Old Firm rivals at Ibrox.

"If it ends, it (the league table) stays as it is. We are in a good position, but we just need to focus on this game on Sunday," Brown said.

"The main thing is we make sure everyone is OK, they are all safe and we try and catch this on the head as soon as we can.

"But obviously we still want to play football and win as many games as we can, whether it's in front of fans or not."

When the prospect of a season finishing without a champion was suggested, Brown said: "I don't know what's going to happen, it just seems to get worse day by day.

"We have just got to take the lead from the club and the SFA as well and we will worry about that when it comes, but as things stand as it is just now, we are in a good position."

