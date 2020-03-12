England's Marler gets 10-week ban for grabbing Wales captain's testicles

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

England prop Joe Marler was given a 10-week ban by an independent disciplinary committee on Thursday after they ruled he had grabbed Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones by the testicles during a Six Nations match at Twickenham last weekend.

England centre Manu Tuilagi, sent off in the same match for a high tackle on George North, was suspended for four weeks.

But the same disciplinary hearing in Dublin cleared Courtney Lawes of making a dangerous tackle after the England lock was cited following his side's 33-30 win last Saturday.

Victory over the reigning Grand Slam champions revived World Cup finalists England's title bid.

But the future of the 2020 Six Nations remains unclear.

Two of the three matches -- Italy v England and France v Ireland -- for what was meant to be this Saturday's final day of the Championship were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week's fixtures between Ireland and Italy in Dublin was held over for similar reasons.

No new dates have yet been announced for the delayed games.

