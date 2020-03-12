Future of Euro 2020, Champions League up in the air as UEFA calls crisis meeting

UEFA must decide whether the Champions League and Europa League continue and whether Euro 2020 goes ahead as planned

Paris (AFP)

UEFA has called a crisis meeting to take place next week, European football's governing body announced on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak threatens to force the postponement of Euro 2020 and the ongoing Champions League.

A videoconference will be held "to discuss European football's response to the outbreak" next Tuesday "in the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation."

The meeting will involve representatives from all 55 national associations and club and player bodies.

However, UEFA did not confirm whether matches scheduled for Thursday or for next week would be able to go ahead as planned.

Real Madrid are due to play Manchester City in England in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie next Tuesday, but the Spanish club announced on Thursday that their squad has been placed in quarantine after one of the club's basketball players tested positive for the virus.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for the virus. The Italian side are due to play host to Lyon in the Champions League next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two Europa League last 16, first legs scheduled for Thursday and involving Italian clubs have been postponed.

On Thursday, Spain followed Italy in suspending domestic league matches in an attempt to contain the outbreak.

Euro 2020 is due to kick off in three months and the final four qualifying spots are due to be decided in play-off matches scheduled to be played at the end of this month.

