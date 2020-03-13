Five more Serie A players test positive for coronavirus

Advertising Read more

Rome (AFP)

Four footballers from Sampdoria and one at Fiorentina have tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian clubs said on Friday.

Gambia defender Omar Colley, Sweden midfielder Albin Ekdal, Norway playmaker Morten Thorsby and former Italy Under-21 forward Antonio La Gumina as well as team-mate Manolo Gabbiadini are suffering from COVID-19.

"The state of their health is good and they are at home in Genoa," a statement said.

Former Southampton striker Gabbiadani's case was confirmed by the outfit on Thursday for the virus.

Club doctor Amedeo Baldari has also tested positive.

Fiorentina's Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic was the fifth player case to be confirmed on Friday.

Juventus' Daniele Rugani is the other instance in the Italian top-flight but the defender posted on Instagram on Wednesday saying he was "fine".

Serie A as well as all sport in Italy has been suspended until April 3 and earlier on Thursday the country, the most affected by the virus in Europe, recorded its highest one-day death toll yet of 250.

© 2020 AFP