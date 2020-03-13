Seven dead as heavy rains lash Egypt

Advertising Read more

Cairo (AFP)

Heavy rains and flooding have killed seven people in Egypt, government newspapers and a security official said Friday.

Five people died in Zaraib, south of Cairo, when their homes were swept away, according to the official, who said rescue workers were looking for more victims.

In Cairo, two people were electrocuted and killed, the Akhbar el-Yom daily reported on its website.

The bad weather, forecast to continue until Saturday, was also blamed for a train crash in the capital on Thursday in which 13 people were injured.

© 2020 AFP