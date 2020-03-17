Internet platforms vow joint effort to stem virus misinformation

The major US internet services are working jointly to stem misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

The large US internet platforms have pledged a joint effort to root out misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic and to promote "authoritative content" about the crisis.

A joint statement was issued late Monday by Facebook, Google, Twitter, Microsoft and Reddit along with Google-owned YouTube and Microsoft-owned LinkedIn.

"We are working closely together on COVID-19 response efforts." the joint statement said.

"We're helping millions of people stay connected while also jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms, and sharing critical updates in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world.

"We invite other companies to join us as we work to keep our communities healthy and safe."

Facebook noted in its own statement that it had already taken steps to limit misinformation and harmful content about the pandemic including banning ads intended to create panic or promote unproven cures.

The move comes amid an unprecedented global response to the pandemic as well as increased claims that the virus itself is a hoax.

Several countries have implemented effective lockdown measures to contain the outbreak, a move followed by some US cities and states.

© 2020 AFP