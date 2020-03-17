Tom Brady announces departure from New England Patriots

Quarterback Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years with the NFL giants

Los Angeles (AFP)

Tom Brady announced his departure from the New England Patriots on Tuesday, ending a glittering 20-year run with the team which saw him become the most successful quarterback in NFL history.

Brady, 42, confirmed his departure in a series of posts on social media but did not divulge where he will play next season.

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," Brady said in a statement.

Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, winning a record six Super Bowl titles in a career that has spanned three decades.

He has won a record four Super Bowl MVP awards and has been the NFL's season MVP three times -- in 2007, 2010 and 2017.

He is also the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, guiding the Patriots to victory over the Los Angeles Rams last year at the age of 41.

Brady's nine total Super Bowl appearances are also a record for any NFL player, a testament to his remarkable longevity.

His departure from New England ends one of the NFL's iconic double-acts, with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick has been in charge in New England from the start of Brady's career, plucking him from obscurity with the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL draft and moulding the youngster into a champion quarterback.

