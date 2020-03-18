Europe's Harrington optimistic Ryder Cup will go ahead despite virus

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

European captain Padraig Harrington expects the Ryder Cup to go ahead in September despite the sporting chaos caused by the coronavirus.

The Masters and the US PGA Championship, golf's first two majors of the year, have been postponed due to the deadly pandemic.

The European Tour and PGA Tour has suspended tournaments until May.

But Harrington believes the eagerly anticipated clash between Europe and the United States remains on schedule to take place in Wisconsin from September 25-27.

"September is a long way off so there's no change to the situation at all at this stage," the three-time major winner told Today FM.

"I know there's been some rumours and they had to put out a statement to say there's been no change, but there's definitely no change."

It has been reported that the European Tour will hold a board meeting next week, with a Ryder Cup steering committee due to talk a week later.

Organisers of the Masters and US PGA Championship hope to stage their events later this year.

