US auto giants to adjust manufacturing processes to mitigate virus risk

Detroit (AFP)

Automakers will modify production operations at US plants to mitigate coronavirus risks, but will continue to operate, the United Auto Workers union said late Tuesday.

General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler agreed to new social distancing measures to avert transmission of the virus following a meeting with the union.

The UAW, which has about 150,000 members at US auto companies, had previously pushed for a two-week shutdown of American auto plants.

"All three companies have agreed to review and implement the rotating partial shutdown of facilities, extensive deep cleaning of facility and equipment between shifts, extended periods between shifts and extensive plans to avoid member contact," the UAW said on its website.

Other expected changes include less overtime to permit additional time for cleaning, a company official said.

GM said, "we will continue to take aggressive steps to help prevent the spread of the virus and keep families safe," but did not offer any specifics.

GM directed employees to work at home at its Warren, Michigan facility if possible after a salaried employee tested positive. The company also directed employees who worked with the person to self-quarantine for 14 days.

A salaried employee at Ford also tested positive for coronavirus at the automaker's Dearborn, Michigan facility. A Ford spokesman said the person was exposed to the virus after leaving the office and did not interact with other employees after contracting the virus.

UAW's announcement late Tuesday came after several automakers, including Ford and Volkswagen, halted manufacturing in Europe because of the outbreak.

On Monday night, some workers walked off the job at a Warren, Michigan truck plant outside Detroit. An FCA spokeswoman confirmed the protest, but said there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the truck assembly plant.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation carefully and are taking all necessary precautions to safeguard the health and welfare of our workforce," the spokeswoman said in email.

