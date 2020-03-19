Funeral of Wales rugby player Watkins to be streamed over virus fears

Matthew J. Watkins (right) in action for Wales in 2006

London (AFP)

The funeral of former Wales rugby player Matthew J Watkins is to be streamed online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watkins, who won 18 caps for Wales between 2003 and 2006, died earlier this month at the age of 41 after being diagnosed with a rare form of pelvic cancer in 2013.

The former Dragons, Scarlets and Gloucester centre's funeral will take place on March 31 and a large gathering had been expected in Cardiff.

But Woodfield Park Funeral Directors said in a statement on their website: "During these uncertain times we ask that only family and close friends attend Matthew's funeral service."

The added: "The funeral service will be streamed online for anyone wishing to see from the safety of their own home."

Watkins made more than 300 club appearances in a 14-year senior career before he retired in 2011.

