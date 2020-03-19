Skip to main content
Lebanon militia veteran accused of torture returned to US, Trump says

Issued on:

Demonstrators carry pictures of relatives killed during the Israeli occupation of south Lebanon in September 2019 outside the former prison of Khiyam after Beirut detained Amer al-Fakhoury, a senior member of a disbanded South Lebanon Army
Demonstrators carry pictures of relatives killed during the Israeli occupation of south Lebanon in September 2019 outside the former prison of Khiyam after Beirut detained Amer al-Fakhoury, a senior member of a disbanded South Lebanon Army AFP/File
Washington (AFP)

A former senior member of a pro-Israel Lebanese militia accused of torture was released Thursday to the United States, where he is a naturalized citizen, President Donald Trump said.

Trump said that Amer al-Fakhoury, a former member of the South Lebanon Army (SLA) who was detained on his return to Beirut in September, was suffering late-stage cancer.

"We've been working very hard to get him freed. He's finally able to have his entire family at his side," Trump told reporters at the start of a daily news conference on the coronavirus pandemic.

"The United States has no higher priority than the safety and well-being of our citizens," he said.

After his arrest, a Lebanese security source said Fakhoury had already been sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for collaborating with Israel.

He served as a senior warden in the notorious Khiyam prison, which was opened in 1984 by the Christian-dominated SLA after Israel occupied southern Lebanon in what it called a security zone.

Former inmates accuse Fakhoury of ordering the torture of thousands of detainees held there before Israeli forces withdrew from the area in 2000, ending their 22-year occupation of south Lebanon.

"Not a single person held in Khiyam was spared physical and psychological torture," Abbas Kabalan, who was detained there from 1987 to 1988, said as he took part in a demonstration last year in Beirut.

He accused Fakhoury both of ordering and personally taking part in beatings of inmates.

