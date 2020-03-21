Colts ink former Chargers quarterback Rivers

Veteran NFL quarterback Philip Rivers, whose 16-year tenure with the Chargers ended in February, has signed with the Indianapolis Colts

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

The Indianapolis Colts made it official Saturday, announcing they have signed eight-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Philip Rivers.

Rivers, whose 16-year tenure with the Chargers ended in February, was reported on Tuesday to be heading to Indianapolis as a free agent on a one-year, $25 million deal.

The Colts did not supply details of the contract.

Rivers, 38, is sixth on the NFL's all-time passing yards list with 59,271.

He guided the Chargers to six playoff appearances, but endured a disappointing 2019 campaign as the team finished at the bottom of the AFC West division at 5-11.

"We are fortunate to add an experienced player of his caliber to our organization," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. "His familiarity with our coaching staff and offensive system in addition to his experience were attractive qualities during our evaluation process.

"Philip is a fierce competitor and his veteran leadership will be crucial in the continued development of our young roster."

The Colts have been without a star quarterback since the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck prior to the 2019 season.

Jacoby Brissett, who stepped in as starter and got the Colts off to a 5-2 start last season, collapsed in the second half as Indianapolis went 2-7 the rest of the way.

© 2020 AFP