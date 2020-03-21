Dybala becomes third Juventus star to catch coronavirus

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala said he has tested positive for coronavirus but was 'perfectly fine'

Advertising Read more

Rome (AFP)

Argentina striker Paulo Dybala said Saturday that he has become the third Juventus player to test positive for coronavirus.

"Hi everyone. I just wanted to let you know that we have received the Covid-19 test results and that Oriana (Sabatini, his girlfriend) and I are positive," the 26-year-old tweeted.

"Fortunately, we are perfectly fine. Thank you for your messages."

Italian champions Juventus said that Dybala had been self-isolating since Wednesday.

"He will continue to be monitored. He is well and is asymptomatic," said the club in a statement.

Teammates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi have also tested positive for the disease which has claimed almost 800 lives in the country.

© 2020 AFP