Brighton offer fans three-month season ticket holiday

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Brighton will allow fans to delay payments on season tickets for the 2020/21 campaign by three months to help ease supporters' cash flow problems amidst the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

Professional football in England has been suspended until at least April 30.

On Monday, the British government increased restrictions on people leaving their homes for three weeks, but for essential work, shopping for food and medicines and one form of exercise a day.

Even if the 2019/20 season can be restarted, it is likely to do so with matches behind closed doors to help prevent the spread of the virus and minimise the impact on health services.

Should supporters not be able to attend Brighton's remaining five home Premier League fixtures, the Seagulls will offer a pro-rata refund.

Payment will still be taken for the instalment of the 20/21 season tickets due in April, but supporters can apply to have their instalments for May, June and July suspended.

The total cost of the season ticket would still be charged but spread over eight monthly payments from August.

"We appreciate the uncertainty of the current situation for many people, and we are pleased to offer supporters the opportunity of a three-month payment holiday to try and help alleviate some of the worries our season-ticket holders," Brighton said in a statement.

"The club asks that in order to support this three-month break that supporters do all they can to meet their April payment. This holiday will impact the club’s cash flow by around £3 million."

The chaos caused by mass cancellations of sporting events is expected to see many clubs fall on hard times.

The English Football League last week announced a £50 million ($58 million) relief package to assist financially stricken clubs in the short-term.

© 2020 AFP