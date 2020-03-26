Newcastle's Bruce wants games every day to finish season

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce suggested Thursday playing games every day in a bid to get the Premier League season finished when it is safe for the campaign to resume following the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have to try and get this season finished, whatever that takes, everybody wants that," Bruce said in an interview with UK newspaper the Daily Telegraph.

"We can have a 'Festival of Football' month, games every day, teams playing two or three games a week.

"It is not ideal, but if we can play 10 to 15 games in December and the start of January, we can do it to get this season finished.

"It probably means the start of next season will be delayed, we will probably have to scrap one of the cup competitions and do without a winter break, but it can be done.

"However, we will find a way."

Professional football in England has been postponed until at least April 30, but as the country is effectively in government-ordered lockdown the restart could be pushed back even further.

The Football Association announced Thursday that results for non-league divisions from the seventh-tier down for this season will be voided.

The ruling also covers women's football below the top two divisions, with no promotion and relegation, while grassroots football has also been brought to a close.

Newcastle are currently 13th in the Premier League with nine games left to play and also in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they are at home to holders Manchester City.

