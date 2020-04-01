Curtis Cup women's team golf event postponed to 2021

The Curtis Cup has been postponed until 2021

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

The 41st Curtis Cup, a biennial women's amateur golf showdown between US and British and Irish teams set for June 12-14 in Wales, has been postponed until 2021.

The US Golf Association (USGA) and the R&A, golf's world governing bodies, announced Wednesday that the match, the first to be staged in Wales since 1980, would be moved to next year at Conwy Golf Club due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The decision to postpone this year's Curtis Cup match did not come lightly," USGA senior managing director of championships John Bodenhamer said.

"But based on a number of factors, including guidance from the CDC (US Centers for Disease Control) and restrictions on international travel, we're confident this is what's best."

Both the USGA and R&A have major men's championships still on the summer schedule, with the US Open set for Winged Foot near New York on June 18-21 and the British Open from July 16-19 at Royal St George's.

A formal selection process for the eight-woman teams would have taken place this month.

The Americans lead the all-time rivalry 29-8 with three drawn. They won the most recent matchup on home soil in 2018 but haven't taken the trophy in Europe since 2008 at St Andrews.

© 2020 AFP