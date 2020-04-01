Who's saying what as Wimbledon suffers first peacetime cancellation

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Who's saying what as Wimbledon is cancelled for the first time since World War II due to the coronavirus:

"This is a decision that we have not taken lightly. It has weighed heavily on our minds that the staging of The Championships has only been interrupted previously by World Wars but, following thorough and extensive consideration of all scenarios, we believe that it is a measure of this global crisis that it is ultimately the right decision to cancel this year's Championships."

-- All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt

"Devastated. There is no GIF for these things that I am feeling."

-- Eight-champion Roger Federer

"I'm shooked."

-- Seven-time champion Serena Williams using the slang equivalent for "I'm shaken".

"Very sad that...Wimbledon has been cancelled this year but with all that is going on in the world right now, everyone's health is definitely the most important thing! Looking forward to getting back on the grass next year already! Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy".

-- Andy Murray, the 2013 and 2016 champion

"I know that @Wimbledon will be back next year even stronger and we will appreciate it even more!! But for now, HEALTH IS THE MAIN PRIORITY I LOVE YOU @Wimbledon."

-- 2013 champion Marion Bartoli

"Last year's final will forever be one of the happiest days of my life! But we are going through something bigger than tennis and Wimbledon will be back! And it means I have even longer to look forward to defending my title."

-- Defending women's champion Simona Halep

"So Wimbledon's gonna come back tmrw with the 'it's just a prank bro' right?"

-- US player Tennys Sandgren

"Please say it's #AprilFools ...all of this."

-- US player Shelby Rogers

"I've always had so many great memories at @Wimbledon. The grass season will definitely be missed but the most important thing right now for us to focus on is that we're all staying healthy and safe at home."

-- 2018 runner-up Kevin Anderson

"I fully understand and support the decision of the committee and it is vital we keep our focus on those most impacted by this pandemic. I have been fortunate to go to Wimbledon every year since 1961 and I am certainly going to miss it this year."

-- Six-time champion Billie Jean King

"Not only is it a special tournament to me, but it's a tournament that has been part of history for so long that it will leave a big hole in the calendar.

"I will miss playing on the beautiful grass and wearing my whites, BUT of course we know it will be back better than ever next year. And maybe we will all appreciate it even more! Stay safe and stay inside."

-- 2011 and 2014 champion Petra Kvitova

"I'm gonna miss playing in Wimbledon this year. Stay safe everyone, love you guys."

-- US teen star Coco Gauff who made the last-16 on her debut in 2019

"Wimble-gone."

-- British player Liam Broady

"I am so sad to get the news today. It is and it will always be the tournament of my life."

-- Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic who made the singles semi-finals in 2019 as well as winning the women's doubles

