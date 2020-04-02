Olympic medalist Knierim unites with Frazier for pairs

Alexa Knierim, right, announced a new pairs partnership with Brandon Frazier after her husband Chris, left, retired in February due to injuries

Los Angeles (AFP)

Alexa Knierim, part of the US bronze medal figure skating team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, will join Brandon Frazier to continue her pairs career after her husband's retirement.

Knierim and her husband, Chris, won their third US national crown in January before he decided to retire in February, citing numerous injuries, to take a coaching role as his wife sought a new partner.

Last week, Frazier announced a split from his long-time partner, Haven Denney, with whom he won the 2017 US pairs title.

Frazier reached out to Knierim and after a tryout the two formed a new competitive duo.

"We were both honest that we were both kind of nervous for the tryout, because we were with the same person competitively for so many years," Alexa Knierim told US Figure Skating FanZone.

"We were both kind of acknowledging that and knowing that it was going to be weird, but we were pleasantly surprised that it wasn't. And I think that comes from both of us just loving the sport so much, and still being able to do what we love and take on a new challenge."

