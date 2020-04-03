New Mavis Staples song to help Chicago seniors hit by virus

Mavis Staples says she hopes her charity record will bring "a little light to the darkness" of the coronavirus crisis

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Soul legend Mavis Staples on Friday released a new charity song, "All In It Together", to raise funds to help elderly people in Chicago through the coronavirus.

Produced by Jeff Tweedy, of Wilco fame, 80-year-old Staples said the song "speaks to what we're going through now".

"Everyone is in this together, whether you like it or not," said the veteran civil rights campaigner, who first shot to fame with The Staples Singers.

"It doesn't matter how much money you have, what race or sex you are... it can still touch you. It's hit so many people in our country and around the world in such a horrible way and I just hope this song can bring a little light to the darkness."

The song is being released on Bandcamp and all the main streaming platforms.

Proceeds will go to My Block, My Hood, My City, Staples said, a Chicago organisation ensuring seniors have access to the essentials needed to fight COVID-19.

Staples last album, "We Get By", which came out last year, was written with Ben Harper.

© 2020 AFP