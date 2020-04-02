Pandemic forces cancellation of Senior PGA Championship

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Next month's Senior PGA Championship joined the lengthy list of golf events to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday as US officials confirmed cancellation of the May 19-24 tournament.

A statement from the PGA of America said the tournament scheduled to take place at Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Michigan, had been axed after state authorities issued a stay-at-home order on March 23.

"While we are incredibly disappointed, we all understand that protecting public health is the highest priority," said PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh.

The 2021 Senior PGA Championship will be played at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but the tournament will return to Harbor Shores in 2022.

Golf has faced severe disruption since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, with play halted on the USPGA, US LPGA and European tours.

The Masters and PGA Championship have been postponed, and the two remaining men's majors, the US Open and British Open, are under threat.

© 2020 AFP