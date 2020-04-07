Canadian Grand Prix postponed from June

Advertising Read more

Montreal (AFP)

The Canadian Grand Prix, scheduled for Montreal June 12-14, has been postponed, the latest Formula One casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the event said in a statement on Tuesday that they "would have been honored to host the first race on the 2020 Formula 1 calendar" and they were "saddened" to have to postpone the race.

The news followed the announcement that Formula One are working with promoters on a revised 2020 calendar, with officials hoping to launch a season that had already seen eight races either cancelled or postponed.

