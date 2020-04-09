Cycling federation cuts cost to cope with lost income

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Faced with what president David Lappartient called "an unprecedented crisis" because of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cycling Union on Thursday announced cost-cutting plans which include furloughing employees.

"Our international federation is going through a crisis without precedent since the Second World War," said Lappartient in a statement announcing the cuts.

The UCI, which is based in Switzerland, calculates that 30% of its cycling calendar has already been wiped out.

The cuts include full or partial furlough – at different percentages – for all 130 employees, cuts in pay for senior management, revising all projects and "resizing" grants to national cycling federations.

"The postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the multiplication of postponements and cancellations of events on the UCI International Calendar, and the uncertainty that weighs on the second part of the season are having a large impact," said Lappartient.

"The UCI has taken some drastic action that should enable it to weather the storm," he said.

The UCI said it had received more than 650 requests for postponements or cancellations of events over a period extending to the month of August.

The Giro d'Italia and spring classics have been cancelled and the Tour de France is in doubt. The world championships in both mountain bike and BMX have also been called off.

For the moment, the road World Championships scheduled in Switzerland at the end of September seem to be safe.

© 2020 AFP