Home is where the dart is as pros prepare for action

Darts is to return to competitive action despite the coronavirus pandemic -- though the players will be competing from their own homes, the Professional Darts Corporation chairman Barry Hearn announced.

From Friday four players will be in action competing in the 'Home Tour' from their living rooms over 32 consecutive days.

"Players set to make history as part of the PDC's first ever home-staged event," the organisers said in a statement on their website.

The league format will see four competitors face off each night in matches played over the best of nine legs, with a winner being decided on the night.

The 32 group winners will advance to the second round.

"Firstly, I would like to thank all our incredible NHS (National Health Staff) staff who continue to save lives in the most difficult circumstances," said Hearn.

"It gives me great excitement that we are able to deliver live darts to fans in these unprecedented times.

"We've spent the last few weeks planning and looking at what is possible, and I'm delighted to be able to present a concept which gives all Tour Card Holders the opportunity to take part."

Hearn added fans will be able to tune in for free via PDCTV -- if they are registered users -- and on a series of bookmakers websites.

