Chiefs QB Mahomes supplants Brady as NFL's top merchandise seller

New York (AFP)

Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback who piloted the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, has ended Tom Brady's reign atop the NFL's merchandise sales chart.

The NFL Players Association released its annual top 50 player sales list on Friday, for sales of licensed merchandise from March 1, 2019 through February 29, 2020.

Brady, whose storied tenure with the New England Patriots has come to a close with his move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, slipped to No. 2 on the list he topped the past two years.

Although Brady fell a notch, he has finished in the top three for 18 straight years -- and his move to Tampa will likely fuel sales to fans of his new team.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson finished at No. 3, up 38 spots from the previous year.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield rounded out the top five.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle shot up 32 spots, from No. 42 to No. 10.

The highest-selling defensive player was Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack at No. 8.

