Nadal frustrated by tennis lockdown

Madrid (AFP)

Rafael Nadal has expressed his frustration that tennis players remain unable to practise due to the coronavirus pandemic while other people have been allowed to go back to work.

Nadal treated fans to an Instagram live session on Monday, during which he spoke to both Roger Federer and Andy Murray about their experiences during lockdown.

The men's and women's tours in tennis have been halted due to the virus while Wimbledon was cancelled last month for the first time since World War II.

"I am not playing tennis, I do not have a court at home and I miss it a little," Nadal said.

"I am sticking to my physical routines. From the gym of my academy they were able to bring me some machines when lockdown began so I try to work a little in the morning, a little in the afternoon.

"It is very important to have both the head and the body focused and it is what I am trying to do at all times.

"It's true I don't understand very well because we cannot play tennis when many people are going to work and even more so in our sport, where we keep at a large and safe distance and we play on opposite sides of the court.

"But I understand that we are in a very critical situation, that the government is dealing with something unprecedented and I also understand that the last thing they think of is who can train and who cannot train.

"I understand the situation and obviously there are many things that are not logical but you have to accept the rules."

The Spanish government has extended the state of alarm until May 9, with the entire population confined to their homes, except a small number working in specific sectors.

Spain has been one of the world's worst-hit countries by the coronavirus as the number of confirmed deaths passed 20,800 on Monday, according to official figures.

