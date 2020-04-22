Italy's Fanchini sisters retire from skiing

Nadia Fanchini is congratulated by older sister Elena after finishing third in the World Cup downhill at Sestrières, Italy in February 2008.

Milan (AFP)

Italian sisters Nadia and Elena Fanchini, who both won world championships medals in alpine skiing, announced on Wednesday they were calling time on their careers.

Nadia Fanchini, 33, claimed two World Cup victories, in the super-G in 2009 at Lake Louise and downhill at La Thuile in 2016, and 13 other podium finishes during her career.

She also won bronze in the downhill at the world championships at Val d'Isere in 2009 and silver in the same event in 2013 at Schladming.

Older sister Elena Fanchini won silver at the world championships in Bormio in 2005 and claimed four World Cup podiums, all in downhill, including victories in Lake Louise, Canada in 2006 and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, in 2015.

The 34-year-old has not competed since recovering from a tumour operation in 2018 and subsequently breaking her leg and a finger in training.

"I started in competition with Elena and we are finishing together," said Nadia.

"It's difficult to leave competition, even if as athletes we know it has to happen sooner or later."

