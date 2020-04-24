Decathlon world champion Mayer missing the open spaces

World decathlon champion Kevin Mayer regrets not being able to take part in the European Championships in his home town of Paris

Paris (AFP)

With half of humanity in coronavirus quarantine those used to the great outdoors, such as world decathlon champion Kevin Mayer, are missing getting out and about more than the average person.

Speaking to AFP the day after the European Athletics Championships, due to be held in Paris in August, were cancelled, Frenchman Mayer said patience and acceptance were needed in these testing times.

"I would have loved to compete in my hometown (Paris), it's a pity. Sport has to take a back-seat for the moment and you just have to accept it," he said.

Mayer said he was doing well in lockdown, but like many of us was missing getting out and about.

"I miss going to the beach, the forest, to the river, surfing and stuff like that," the 28-year-old said.

"I can still go running a bit, but I do miss the open spaces."

A keen amateur astronomer, Meyer said it was impossible to predict when or how sports would develop in the near future.

"It's like looking into fog trying to discern the future. It's better to live day to day and enjoy the small things, while keeping fit of course," said the Rio Olympics silver medallist.

"Maybe I'm not being hit as hard as most people because I do a great deal of physical training. I don't get bored at all," said Mayer, who does up to four hours training per day.

"What does worry me is any potential catastrophe that the pandemic leads to, but i just try and keep myself busy for now," he said.

Athletics was left with the prospect of a lost season on Thursday after the cancellation of the European Championships.

The cancellation follows the postponement in March of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 and the announcement earlier on Thursday of the postponement of Diamond League events in the US city of Eugene and Paris.

© 2020 AFP