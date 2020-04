Flamboyant ex Georgia leader eyes Ukraine political comeback

Mikheil Saakashvili, the charismatic former president of Georgia, is poised to make a spectacular political comeback as deputy prime minister in charge of reform efforts in Ukraine

Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili said Friday he wants to help steer Ukraine through an economic crisis as new deputy prime minister but his plans sparked controversy both in Kiev and his native Georgia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has vowed to secure Western investment and rid the country of corruption, has proposed appointing Saakashvili as deputy prime minister in charge of reforms after restoring his Ukrainian citizenship last year.

The candidacy of the 52-year-old -- who also served as governor of a key Ukrainian region -- must now be approved by parliament.

"Ukraine is entering an economic storm. We have to make unconventional decisions in order to save the Ukrainian economy," Saakashvili told reporters in Kiev.

"The president has entrusted me with conducting negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. Ukraine needs much more aid than it is receiving now," he added.

Saakashvili said lawmakers were expected to vote on his appointment next Thursday.

Saakashvili's appointment would come at a particularly difficult time for Ukraine, with observers warning that the shocks from the coronavirus pandemic may lead the country's economy to shrink by up to 10 percent this year.

Zelensky's government has sought to unlock an $8 billion loan from the IMF and negotiate an end to a six-year separatist conflict.

Observers were divided over the politician's return, with some saying he would be instrumental in helping Zelensky reform Ukraine, while others warning that a new Saakashvili stint would spell trouble.

"I think he will eclipse everyone," a senior government member told AFP.

Yegor Sobolev, a former lawmaker who closely worked with Saakashvili, said his "enormous political experience" could help rid the country of corruption and red tape.

"Most of state functions and institutions are in a catastrophic state so people like Saakashvili are needed," he told AFP.

If confirmed by parliament dominated by Zelensky's party, the appointment would mark a spectacular new chapter in Saakashvili's turbulent career which saw him put ex-Soviet Georgia on a pro-Western path after leading the bloodless Rose Revolution in 2003.

During his 2004-2013 presidency, Saakashvili reformed Georgia's economy and attracted foreign investment but he also went to war with Russia over two breakaway regions.

Georgia on Friday denounced Saakashvili's possible appointment as "totally unacceptable," with Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia threatening to recall the country's Ukraine ambassador.

Saakashvili is wanted by the Georgian authorities on abuse of office charges, which he denies as politically motivated.

After Saakashvili quit Georgia Zelensky's predecessor Petro Poroshenko appointed him governor of Ukraine's strategic Odessa region in 2015.

But his stint at the helm of the Black-Sea region was dogged by controversy as he criticised the huge wealth of some politicians.

He fell out with Poroshenko and was kicked out of the country.

Anatoliy Oktysyuk, an analyst with Democracy House think tank, said Zelensky was taking a major risk with the choice of Saakashvili who has ties to his chief of staff Andriy Yermak.

"Zelensky is opening a Pandora's box with Zelensky's appointment," Oktysyuk told AFP.

