Lyon 'reserve right' to appeal no European qualification

Lyon's Lucas Tousart scored the only goal in the Champions League first leg last 16 win over Juventus

Advertising Read more

Lyon (AFP)

Lyon, who have reached this season's Champions League last 16 but are set to miss out on next year's European competitions with the French league campaign declared over, said on Thursday they could challenge the decision.

Earlier, Ligue 1's standings were confirmed with the seven-time title winners finishing in seventh position, outside the continental berths.

Doubt remains about the possibility of holding this season's League Cup final with Lyon set to face top-flight champions Paris Saint-Germain, with victory offering qualification for the Europa League.

"Lyon reserve the possibility of trying to appeal against this decision and claiming damages and interest," the club said in a statement.

Outspoken president Jean-Michel Aulas said the club would be hit financially if they missed out on Champions League or Europa League participation.

"It's significant loss of a chance. The losses for the club will come to several million euros," he told AFP and newspaper Le Progres.

Lyon hold a 1-0 first leg lead over Serie A champions Juventus in this season's Champions League last 16.

UEFA's medical committee said on Wednesday it believed restarting the season would be possible.

© 2020 AFP