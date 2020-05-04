Mariah Carey, De Niro to feature in New York COVID-19 telethon

Mariah Carey, pictured here on January 13, 2020, will take part in a celebrity telethon for New Yorkers impacted by coronavirus

New York (AFP)

A host of stars including Spike Lee, Mariah Carey and Robert De Niro will feature in a telethon to raise money for New Yorkers whose lives have been impacted by COVID-19, organizers announced Monday.

The hour-long event, organized by the anti-poverty charity Robin Hood and media group iHeartRadio, will be hosted by comedic actress and producer Tina Fey on May 11.

The show will air on New York City television and radio stations and will feature performances from artists Bon Jovi, Billy Joel and Sting.

Jennifer Lopez, Barbra Streisand, "Hamilton" musical creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah will also appear, Robin Hood and iHeartRadio said in a joint statement.

Donations will help provide support such as food, shelter, money, and health and education services, the statement added.

It comes after 200 celebrities and politicians participated in a 24-hour long "Call to Unite" livestream event on Friday to encourage donating to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Last month, more than 270 million people worldwide watched a star-studded marathon special to celebrate essential workers that featured headliners The Rolling Stones and Taylor Swift performing from their homes.

© 2020 AFP