Algeria's El Melali to be tried for birthday indecent exposure

Angers (France) (AFP)

Algeria international Farid El Melali will be tried for indecent exposure after allegedly masturbating in public, AFP learned on Tuesday on the Angers winger's 23rd birthday.

El Melali was questioned by police in Angers late on Monday after his neighbours claimed they caught him exposing himself in front of a building where a woman was staying.

The forward admitted to police to having an "inappropriate attitude", according to his lawyer Sandra Chirac-Kollarik, and thought he was alone in the courtyard of the building.

"He wasn't targeting anyone, and wasn't aggressive towards anyone," Chirac-Kollarik said.

The public prosecutor's department said El Melali had committed a similar act in April but the same victim was unable to identify the individual.

El Melali, who signed a new contract with the Ligue 1 club on Monday, was released but will face trial in terms of an appearance prior to an admission of guilt.

His side, who he joined in August 2018, said they had taken note of his situation and added they "would wait for the decision."

In February, the outfit from western France's president Said Chabane had been questioned for "aggravated sexual aggression" following accusations from within the club.

