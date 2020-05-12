Uber eyes deal for Grubhub to bolster food delivery: reports
Issued on:
New York (AFP)
Uber has made a takeover bid for meal delivery group Grubhub, media reports said Tuesday, sparking a strong rally in shares of the Chicago-based group.
Grubhub shares rose more than 20 percent on the reports in The Wall Street Journal and other media.
The reports said Uber had made a specific offer for Grubhub but that no agreement had been reached.
A deal would enable Uber to expand the operations of meal delivery through its Uber Eats service, which has seen strong growth during the pandemic even as its ride-hailing operations have slumped.
The two firms did not immediately comment on the reports.
The Journal said Grubhub earlier this year began a strategic review that could lead to the sale of the company.
© 2020 AFP