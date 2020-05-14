Folau turned down return to union in France to stay with Dragons

Going nowhere: Australian star Israel Folau in action for Catalans Dragons

Paris (AFP)

Controversial Australian star Israel Folau turned down a return to rugby union with Montpellier to stay with league side Catalans Dragons, the French club which rescued his career earlier this year, AFP learned on Thursday.

The information confirmed an earlier report in Midi Olympique, that the 31-year-old Folau, capped 73 times by the Wallabies before he was sacked for homophobic comments, was approached by Top 14 side Montpellier.

However, he refused the offer and AFP understands that the winger could even pen a season extension to his contract with Dragons.

Folau enjoyed a sensational debut for the France-based Super League side in February, scoring a try after just five minutes in a 36-18 win over Castleford.

It was his first taste of rugby league in 10 years having featured for the Brisbane Broncos in the NRL.

© 2020 AFP