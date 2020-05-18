Saint Peter's reopens and Italy serves pizza again

Visitors had their temperatures taken before entering the church

Advertising Read more

Rome (AFP)

Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican reopened on Monday, heralding a return to relative normality in Italy where cafes, restaurants and shops also started serving again after over two months of lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A handful of visitors queued up at Saint Peter's, observing social distancing rules, and were watched by police officers wearing face masks before having their temperatures taken to enter the church, which has been closed since March 10.

Italy was the first country to go into a full lockdown over two months ago, bringing the economy to its knees.

The official death toll from the virus now stands at around 32,000.

Some of the faithful gathered under the basilica's giant dome, kneeling at the tomb of pope John Paul II. "Masks must cover your noses!" Vatican police sternly told worshippers tempted to try to breathe a little more easily.

Car traffic around Rome's Colosseum and other main roads was almost back to its chaotic norm on Monday morning.

"Italy turns the lights back on after 69 days of closure," wrote Monday's La Repubblica daily.

The government started lifting restrictions on May 4, and on Sunday joggers, walkers and cyclists were plentiful on the streets of Rome's historic centre.

- 'Not afraid' -

With restaurants, bars, cafes, hairdressers, and stores finally allowed to reopen, some people couldn't wait to rush out and get their grey roots done or purchase new underwear.

"I've tried to do some hair care at home over the past weeks but it’s been a disaster," said Marie-Antonietta, 56, the first customer in the chair at a hairdressers in the Testaccio neighbourhood.

Gianluca Politano, 30, said as he wielded the scissors: "I'm not afraid, I can’t afford to be afraid".

"We're booked solid for the next two weeks, though we can only have one client at a time. It’s better than nothing though".

Not all proprietors jumped at the opportunity to receive customers again.

"Either they're not ready to go or they don't have the economic strength to do so," said Mauro, a construction worker sipping a coffee at the only cafe open at Rome's Piazza Navona.

"We're getting used to it," said his friend, Franco, speaking of the slow return to "normalcy".

- Shop queues -

Italy's lockdown not only extinguished most business activity in the country, but radically disrupted Italians' personal lives, including attending mass.

Milan's Duomo cathedral announced Friday it had introduced gadgets worn around the neck that beep softly, flash and vibrate if visitors approach too closely to one another.

More than 800,000 commercial activities which have been under lockdown since Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte imposed restrictions on March 9 were allowed to reopen on Monday, said Confcommercio, Italy's largest business association.

Around a dozen people were queueing outside Spanish retailer Zara on a main shopping street in Rome's centre.

One, a Tuscan named Rodolfo, said he had been stuck in Rome for the duration of the quarantine and only had winter clothes with him.

" I'm sweating, " he said, pulling at his jersey. Was it exciting to finally go shopping once again? "Actually, no," he said.

Valentina Lombardo at an underwear shop was more excited: "I'm celebrating the end of the lockdown with new pants and a bikini!"

- Ready for pizza? -

Families, friends and colleagues can now see who they want, at home or outside. Large public gatherings are still forbidden, as are parties, and people must wear masks in confined, public spaces.

On May 25, gyms, swimming pools and sports centres will reopen. On June 3, people from Europe's large Schengen zone will be able to travel to Italy, hopefully relaunching the vital tourism industry.

Italians will then also be able to travel freely around the country, before cinemas and theatres reopen on June 15.

The question on many restaurant owners' minds is whether customers are psychologically ready to dine out.

"We're opening for a trial run, we'll give it 15 to 20 days, then if people still don't come we'll have to close our doors for good," said trattoria owner Alessandro Trombini, 48.

© 2020 AFP