MLS scraps All-Star game, MLS-Mexico club competitions

Major League Soccer has cancelled its 2020 All-Star game as the league remains on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Major League Soccer confirmed cancellation of the league's 2020 All-Star game on Tuesday while two other competitions featuring clubs from MLS and Mexico were axed.

The MLS All-Star side was due to face a team made up of players from Mexico's Liga MX on July 29 at the Banc of California Stadium.

But with the MLS on hold since the coronavirus pandemic, and with no clear sign of when the competition will resume, MLS chiefs have opted to postpone the annual exhibition game.

MLS said in a statement the All-Star game is expected to take place in Los Angeles at the same venue in 2021.

The league said it is also studying bids from three cities to host the 2022 game.

Meanwhile, MLS said the second edition of the Leagues Cup, a tournament launched last year which pits the top MLS and Liga MX teams against each other, had also been called off.

The tournament was due to take place between July and September.

The Campeones Cup, which sees the reigning MLS Cup champion face the winner of Liga MX's Campeon de Campeones, has also been scrapped.

The game was due to take place on August 12 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

© 2020 AFP