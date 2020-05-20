Amazon jumps into big-budget gaming space with Crucible

Amazon's first big-budget video game title, Crucible, became available this week

San Francisco (AFP)

Amazon fired a salvo into the big-budget gaming world Wednesday with Crucible, in a move seen as ramping up the tech giant's ambitions in the sector.

The free-to-play, third-person shooter game which was to become available Wednesday is Amazon's answer to rival titles like Fortnite, Overwatch and League of Legends.

It is the first major title from Amazon Game Studios, which is also working on a multiplayer online game based on the "Lord of the Rings."

Crucible was first announced in 2016 as part of Amazon's move into gaming, which also includes the streaming platform Twitch.

The developers call Crucible a "team-based action shooter driven by the choices you make" and that "you and your teammates will need to work together to take down alien creatures, capture objectives, and pursue your opponents in search of victory."

The launch comes amid growing interest in gaming during the pandemic lockdowns and with other tech giants moving into games in some manner.

Google recently launched its streaming game service Stadia, and Apple Arcade offers titles for iOS-powered devices.

Facebook last month launched a stand-alone gaming app allowing users to create and watch livestreams of games.

