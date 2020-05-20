Two alleged Ghosn accomplices arrested in US: court documents

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

A father and son suspected of helping fugitive former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn flee Japan in December have been arrested in the United States, according to court documents.

Michael Taylor, a former US special forces member turned security contractor, and his son Peter Taylor, 26, were named in a Japanese arrest warrant seeking their extradition.

They have been ordered to appear by videoconference at 1930 GMT before a US federal judge in Massachusetts, according to the court filing.

They pose a flight risk and must remain in detention as the US awaits a formal extradition request from Japan, prosecutors said in the documents.

Peter Taylor was arrested in Boston as he prepared to travel to Lebanon, where Ghosn fled after sneaking out of Japan. The two countries do not have an extradition treaty.

The Taylors and a Lebanese man named George-Antoine Zayek are accused by Japan of helping Ghosn flee Japan on December 29. Ghosn was out on bail awaiting trial for alleged financial crimes.

The US court documents say these three men allegedly helped the auto boss hide inside a large black case of the kind used to transport audio equipment for music, which they then loaded onto a private jet. At the time, luggage being put on such an aircraft did not need to be checked.

