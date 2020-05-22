Steelers' pandemic planning includes selling only half their seats

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on the sidelines at a packed Heinz Field during a 2019 NFL game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have slashed their ticket sale allotment by half in an attempt to ease social distancing fears amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The club said the move is an attempt to get a jump on strict new health and safety guidelines when the league starts opening up again.

"We are being proactive with these limited amount of tickets as we are preparing for possible social distancing scenarios at Heinz Field this year," team spokesman Burt Lauten said on Friday.

Single game tickets for the 2020 NFL season, which is scheduled to start on September 10, went on sale to the public on Friday.

"The #Steelers held back 50% of the normal ticket inventory when individual tickets went on sale today for the 2020 season," Lauten wrote on the team's social media platform.

The NFL has yet to make any kind of official announcement regarding guidelines for opening stadiums to the public or what possible precautions might be authorized league-wide.

Heinz Field has a capacity of 68,000. Steelers fans are allowed to buy up to eight tickets per household for any of the eight regular-season home games. There is no limit for preseason games.

The Steelers first exhibition game is slated for August 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, and the first regular-season home game is scheduled for September 20 against the Denver Broncos.

