Murray to return to action in June

London (AFP)

Andy Murray will return from his latest injury problem on June 23 in a tournament organised by his brother Jamie to raise money for a UK National Health Service charity.

Jamie Murray has helped create the behind-closed-doors tournament called 'Schroders Battle of the Brits'.

The event, which runs from June 23-28, will see the Murray brothers and fellow British players Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans go head to head at the Lawn Tennis Association's Roehampton base in London.

It will be screened live on Amazon Prime and aims to raise at least £100,000 ($122,000) for the state-run NHS.

With the ATP and WTA seasons postponed due to the coronavirus, Murray's first appearance since November's Davis Cup Finals will be a welcome tonic for tennis fans.

"The last few months have been incredibly challenging times for everyone and we see this event as our way of giving back," Jamie Murray said.

"A lot of work has gone in to make sure this could happen and we are very excited to be able to bring an action-packed week of tennis, while raising valuable funds for NHS heroes to say thank you for the amazing work they have done."

Prior to the lockdown, former world number one Andy Murray had been returning to the court after another injury-enforced absence.

The 33-year-old was unable to hit for three months because of what was initially diagnosed as a mild bone bruise.

Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, later believed the problem was heterotopic ossification, bone growth associated with the hip resurfacing operation he underwent in January 2019.

