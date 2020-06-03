One positive test in Premier League's latest virus checks

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

The Premier League's restart bid received a boost on Wednesday as it was revealed just one person out of 1,197 tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of checks.

Tottenham revealed the individual who had tested positive was a member of the north London club.

The unnamed person must now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

"We have been informed by the Premier League that we have received one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at our training centre," Tottenham said in a statement.

"Due to medical confidentiality, the individual's name will not be disclosed.

"They are currently asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing."

Players and staff at Premier League clubs were tested on Monday and Tuesday.

The low number of positives is another encouraging sign for the Premier League as they try to finish the postponed campaign.

There have been five rounds of testing, with the total of positive results now at 13 from 5,079 tests.

Premier League players and staff are tested twice a week, with the league aiming to resume on June 17 following its suspension in March because of the pandemic.

